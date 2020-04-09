Hold onto your hat: Wind Advisory issued for York County
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for York County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The State College-based service said winds are expected to reach 15 mph to 25 mph in the York area, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
The high temperature is expected to be around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with possible thunderstorms.
The moderate wind advisory also has been issued for many surrounding counties for Thursday, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
