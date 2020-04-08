CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

Geisinger Health Plan said it is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for members receiving in-network, inpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Any member who tests positive will not be responsible for deductibles, co-pays, or co-insurance, officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

The cost waivers apply to all members until further notice.

Geisinger previously had previously decided to waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing.

The group also has made other changes:

Prescription refills: GHP is allowing early refills for 30- or 90-day prescriptions at retail pharmacies. Members are encouraged to ask about and use home delivery when available for their prescriptions. GHP is also allowing early refills on 90-day prescriptions from its mail order pharmacy, which delivers directly to the member’s home at no extra cost. Early refills are available for controlled substances but will not apply for prescriptions that contain opioids outside of certain conditions.

Prior authorization: Prior authorization will not be a barrier for any COVID-19 related testing or treatment.

Telehealth: All GHP members can use Teladoc telehealth services at no cost through June 15. Before using this service, members should call their primary care doctor.

Behavioral health: GHP’s behavioral health providers also increased their options for telehealth services. To learn more about the resources and services available, call 888-839-7972 to speak with GHP’s Care Connector team.

