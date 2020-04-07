CLOSE VIDEO: How long does the coronavirus lasts on surfaces? York Dispatch

York County reported its second coronavirus-related death as of noon Tuesday, just one among a record 78 new deaths in a single day, according to the state Department of Health.

But details surround deaths in York County continue to be scarce.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said that as of 3 p.m. Tuesday she had not been notified of the most recent death in York County related to the coronavirus.

“I would say it’s helpful if we have these details in a timely manner,” Gay said. “I don’t know where the breakdown is.”

More: WellSpan to double ICU beds in preparation of coronavirus peak

More: Rite Aid hiring 5,000 workers during coronavirus pandemic

The new death did not take place at WellSpan York Hospital, which still has not seen any virus-related deaths, spokesman Ryan Coyle confirmed.

UPMC officials, however, declined to comment.

The coroner's office has already established an alert system with WellSpan to report virus-related deaths, Gay said.

UPMC has not yet adopted a similar system, she added, saying that she's still "confident" the nonprofit will put something in place to streamline the notification process.

Tuesday's leap in confirmed deaths statewide brought that total to 240. State officials announced 1,579 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases over the day prior, bringing the statewide total up to 14,559.

There have been 218 confirmed cases in York County since the beginning of the outbreak, up 29 since Monday. All of the state's 67 counties now have at least one confirmed case.

While there have been no details released about the second death in York County, Gay did confirm the first death seen last week was at UPMC Hanover.

The state has also released few details, citing the state's Disease Control and Prevention Act, which "limits information being released to only what is necessary to protect the health and well being of Pennsylvanians," said spokeswoman Maggi Mumma.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to ensure that we respect the right to privacy for Pennsylvanians," Mumma said.

Worldwide, confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday surpassed 1.3 million, killing more than 76,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 370,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 11,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/07/york-county-sees-2nd-virus-related-death-statewide-toll-jumps/2961367001/