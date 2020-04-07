The logo for Rite Aid is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Photo: Richard Drew / AP)

The Rite Aid pharmacy chain is looking to hire 5,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Positions include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, the company said in a news release on Monday.

Rite Aid, headquartered in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, said it raised the wages of its workers by $2 an hour, retroactive to March 15 and running through May 2.

Additionally, retail store management, including pharmacists, distribution center management and RediClinic professional associates received a bonus of $1,000, the release said.

Seniors 60 and older are the only customers allowed to shop in stores daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

