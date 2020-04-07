Rite Aid hiring 5,000 workers during coronavirus pandemic
The Rite Aid pharmacy chain is looking to hire 5,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
Positions include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, the company said in a news release on Monday.
Rite Aid, headquartered in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, said it raised the wages of its workers by $2 an hour, retroactive to March 15 and running through May 2.
Additionally, retail store management, including pharmacists, distribution center management and RediClinic professional associates received a bonus of $1,000, the release said.
Seniors 60 and older are the only customers allowed to shop in stores daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
