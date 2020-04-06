CLOSE This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania climbed to 12,980 as of noon Monday with 12 new virus-related deaths, the state Department of Health reported.

The 1,470 increase in confirmed cases continued a streak of significant day-to-day increases as community-spread become more prevalent and testing capabilities grow throughout the state.

There were 18 new confirmed cases in York County, bringing the total to 189.

The total death toll in the state on Monday reached 162, including one in York Country reported this past week.

There have been 70,874 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide approached 1.3 million, killing more than 70,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 330,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 9,500.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

