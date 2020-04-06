Bailey Coach has offered to use one of its electrostatic disinfecting fogger machines to sanitize first-responder vehicles in York County - police cruisers, firetrucks and ambulances, president John Bailey said. (Photo: Submitted)

John Bailey said he's looking forward to seeing a veritable fleet of first responders roll up to Bailey Coach in Jackson Township.

"It's my hope and dream that I see a sea of police cars and firetrucks and ambulances in my parking lot tomorrow," the president of Bailey Coach told The York Dispatch on Monday. "We'll see how big my mouth is when my foot's in it over the next couple days."

Bailey said he and his workers want to do all they can for first responders, and one thing they can do during the coronavirus crisis is to help keep police, firefighters and ambulance crews safe by disinfecting their vehicles for free.

"This is just a small way we, as a family and company, can give back to them, to keep them healthy," he said. "My family has always tried to give back to the community."

Formerly of the West York area and now located along Hanover Road (Route 116) at Little Creek Golf Course outside Spring Grove, Bailey Coach is a family-owned, family-run transportation company that offers chartered motor-coach excursions as well as transport services in luxury vehicles, passenger vans and SUVs.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has grounded its fleet of buses, Bailey Coach was allowed to remain open as an essential business because it provides transportation in smaller vehicles for individuals and is regulated by the state Public Utilities Commission, according to Bailey.

With motor-coach trips stopped for now, Bailey said he was left scrambling to figure out how to keep his employees on the job. It occurred to him that the electrostatic disinfectant fogging machines Bailey Coach uses to sanitize its own fleet could be put to good use during the pandemic.

The company is using seven of the machines, although one is being reserved solely for first-responders, Bailey said.

Bailey's employees, including drivers and mechanics, were trained to use the sanitizing machines and are now on the job disinfecting local businesses and buildings — and continuing to collect their paychecks, he said.

Switched gears: "We really had to switch gears in a hurry. My business got parked — literally," he said. "Today we did the Markets at Hanover, which is 50,000 square feet," Bailey said, and took about 90 minutes. Bailey Coach has also been hired to sanitize Eastern Market in Springettsbury Township, he said.

"They're a great friend of first responders and always have been," Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said of the Bailey family.

Lash said that Bailey reached out to him with the offer. At this point, Bailey Coach has already disinfected a Spring Grove Area Ambulance rig, Lash said, adding it's his understanding that the foggers kill both airborne and surface germs and contaminants.

"I sent that offer to every police department in the county, as well as had it forwarded to every fire department and EMS agency in the county," the chief said. "It's a great community service and we're glad to have it available."

John Bailey, president of Bailey Coach (Photo: Submitted)

Bailey said the public must remember that first responders "leave their families in the middle of the night and in the middle of meals" to serve their communities, and many firefighters and EMTs are volunteers.

Two or 3 minutes: It takes about three minutes to disinfect an ambulance and about two minutes to disinfect a police cruiser, according to Bailey, who said he's providing the disinfecting solution at no charge.

Bailey has been a member of Spring Grove's Friendship Hose Co. for many years and used to run on fire calls, he confirmed.

"Both my parents served during World War II. My dad was a captain and my mom was a lieutenant," he said.

Every year, Bailey Coach offers free trips to veterans going to Veterans Day events.

Bailey said he and his wife, on her side of the family, have two nephews who are paid firefighters in Loudoun County, Virginia, and a third nephew was was training to be a firefighter when he died in 2003 during a training exercise.

His father and uncle, Fred and Glenn Bailey, started the family business as Bailey Travel Service in 1949, although Glenn Bailey started organizing train trips to the Chicago World's Fair in 1933, according to John Bailey.

His daughters, Courtney and Ashley Bailey, now help run the business.

