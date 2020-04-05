LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A man died Sunday morning as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was found dead at the scene at 2:26 a.m. Sunday on Pinetown Road in Warrington Township.

Pennsylvania State Police determined the driver had been traveling northeast on Pinetown Road when the car crossed the opposite lane of travel and struck a large stone wall, according to a news release.

There will be no autopsy. 

This article will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

