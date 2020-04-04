Weis installing sneeze guards on registers, service desks, pharmacy counters
Weis Markets said it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.
Installation of the guard panels is expected to be completed in all stores within seven days, the company said in a news release on Friday.
The company said it also ordered plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for employees.
These measures expand on the company’s COVID-19 protections, which include:
- Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open;
- Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets;
- Social distancing markers;
- Hand sanitizer stations;
- Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets;
- Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization;
- Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them;
- Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options;
- Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars;
- Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas;
- Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
