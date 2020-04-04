Weis Markets said it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters to protect customers and employees from COVID-19. (Photo: Submitted)

Weis Markets said it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

Installation of the guard panels is expected to be completed in all stores within seven days, the company said in a news release on Friday.

The company said it also ordered plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for employees.

More: Walmart to limit number of shoppers in stores due to coronavirus

More: Target to limit customers in stores, supply face masks, gloves to employees

These measures expand on the company’s COVID-19 protections, which include:

Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open;

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets;

Social distancing markers;

Hand sanitizer stations;

Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets;

Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization;

Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them;

Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options;

Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars;

Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas;

Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/04/weis-installing-sneeze-guards-registers-service-desks-pharmacy-counters/2947014001/