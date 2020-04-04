Walmart on Saturday will begin limiting how many customers are allowed inside its stores to shop at one time because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: The Associated Press)

Walmart on Saturday will begin limiting how many shoppers are allowed inside its stores one time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, which is roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity, Walmart said in a news release on Friday.

As one customer exits the store, they will be directed through a different door than they entered, and associates will allow another customer inside.

More: Target to limit customers in stores, supply face masks, gloves to employees

More: Police: Red Lion woman first in state to be cited for violating stay-at-home order

Many stores already have marked the sidewalks with signage in an effort to assist with social distancing, the news release said.

Walmart officials said all aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares to limit contact between customers.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Walmart joins Target, Costo and other chain stores in deciding to count and restrict the number of customers in their stores while keeping them at least six feet apart from others.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/04/walmart-limit-number-shoppers-stores-due-coronavirus/2946847001/