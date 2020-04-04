CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

Food pantries across York County are prepared to help residents who are struggling to make ends meet during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since March 15, according to the most recent data at the state Office of Unemployment Compensation.

March 15 was the date Gov. Tom Wolf first urged non-essential businesses to close their doors and announced that all bars and restaurants must shut their dine-in facilities.

Below is a list of charitable organizations offering free groceries to individuals and families in need.

The WELL – Food Pantry: Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St. in York City. Open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month. Call 717-852-7345 to make an appointment.

Harvest of Hope Food Pantry: 4485 Wolfs Church Road in West Manchester Township. Open 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 717-792-6070 to make an appointment.

York County Food Bank – Drive Thru Emergency Food Distribution: 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township. Open 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. No appointment needed. Bring identification and be sure to make room in your vehicle's trunk, where volunteers will place a prepacked box of food.

Recipients may visit the drive-thru once a week. Call 717-846-6435 with questions or concerns.

Northeastern Food Pantry: Starview United Church of Christ, 4832 N. Sherman St. Ext. in East Manchester Township. Open 9:30 a.m. Fridays. and alternating hours Tuesdays (6:30 p.m. April 7, then 1:30 p.m. April 14, then back to 6:30 p.m. the following Tuesday, and so on and so forth).

Call 717-266-6785 to make an appointment.

Southern York County Pantry: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave. in New Freedom. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings by appointment only.

Call 717-235-6370 to schedule a pick-up time.

New Hope Ministries – Dillsburg: 99 W. Church St. in Dillsburg. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Existing clients can call to make an appointment directly.

Those who are not existing clients should call 717) 432-3053 and a staff member will determine if you qualify for services.

New Hope Ministries – Dover: 62 N. Main St. in Dover. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Existing clients can call to make an appointment directly.

Those who are not existing clients should call 717-292-3441 and a staff member will determine if you qualify for services.

New Hope Ministries – Hanover: 135 Baltimore St. in Hanover. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Existing clients can call to make an appointment directly.

Those who are not existing clients should call 717-698-3365 and a staff member will determine if you qualify for services.

Pennsylvania residents can also call 211 and speak to someone at the United Way about other community resources such as food, rent and utility payment assistance, said Victoria Ernest, director of the New Hope Ministries center in Dover.

This is a developing list. Please check yorkdispatch.com for updates.

