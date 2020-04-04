LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Ballerstein, Mary

Blymire, D.

Devlin, Antonie

Felty, Ronald

Figaszewski, Alfred

Garland, Leona

Gladfelter, Mari

Green, Barbara

Hake, Frances

Jamison, Charles

Keesey, Lilith

Knaub, Kathryn

Lehman, Nana

Leppo, Kristina

Powers, Joan

Runk, Patricia

Snyder, Larry

Suarez-Matos, Carlos

York, Brenda

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/04/local-obituarielocal-obituaries-for-saturday-april-4-s-saturday-april-4/2946832001/