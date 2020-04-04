Buy Photo York County Prison Monday, June 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Days after a federal judge ordered the release of three ICE detainees at York County Prison because they were particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, officials at the facility said they were informed a federal detainee has tested positive for COVID‐19.

The detainee has been at the facility since Jan. 22, and is now isolated in negative‐air housing.

“Negative air systems or negative pressure rooms are used as isolation techniques to keep air inside the room from leaving the space. The detainee will remain on that status with medical care until cleared by the onsite medical provider,” according to a prison news release Saturday.

ICE notified the prison on Friday, according to the release. The detainee is in stable condition and is not hospitalized.

The housing unit where the individual was assigned was quarantined with medical monitoring until cleared by the medical provider, officials said.

Staff and other detainees who were in contact with the individual have been notified or are in the process of being notified of the positive test result. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Health was also notified.

During this time, to the extent practicable, detainees will have access to services and programs that are offered, according to the news release.

The news came days after U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III agreed Tuesday with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union that keeping some ICE detainees locked up in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions puts them at risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The 10 plaintiffs include four detainees at York County Prison.

The ACLU initially had sought the release of 13 such detainees, but three had already been released by federal authorities, including one at York County Prison, an ACLU spokesman said.

An ICE spokesman issued a statement that ICE doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Jones issued a temporary restraining order and has given York County Prison Warden Clair Doll and others until noon on April 7 to show why the temporary order should not be made more permanent during the ongoing pandemic, according to federal court records.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

