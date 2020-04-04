CLOSE In peak allergy season, sneezing and runny noses are widespread across the U.S. Fortunately, they're not common symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Wochit

Pennsylvania reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday with 23 new cases in York County, bringing the statewide total to 10,017, according to the state Department of Health.

York County now has 144 confirmed cases.

The state also reported 34 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 136, according to health officials.

All of the deceased have been adults.

York County also has reported one virus-related death. County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed she was notified Wednesday of a death at UPMC Hanover.

There have been 60,013 patients who have tested negative in the state.

The age breakdown for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

1% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

41% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 29% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

