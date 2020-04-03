Buy Photo The 44th Annual York City Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City has canceled its annual Easter egg hunt and trout fishing derby events that were slated for Saturday, continuing the string of cancellations due to the coronavirus.

The city had already prohibited residents from utilizing playgrounds, skate parks and basketball courts in its parks as confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to increase daily.

As of noon Friday, there were 8,420 confirmed cases statewide, 121 of which were in York County.

York County also accounts for one of the 102 total virus-related deaths in the state. County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed she was notified Wednesday of a death at UPMC Hanover.

