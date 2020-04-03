Buy Photo Vicki McDaniel of York Township pulls a cart full of items while shopping at the West Manchester Township Target Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Target will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores as part of a new set of rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Saturday, Target will monitor and limit the number of customers allowed inside each store, depending on location and the square footage, the company said in a news release on Thursday.

Designated waiting areas also will be set up outside the store with social distancing markers.

In addition, Target said it will supply face masks and gloves for employees to wear at work in stores and distribution centers.

Target stores in York County are located in Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township and PennTownship.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

