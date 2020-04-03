CLOSE The U.S. government built hundreds of makeshift hospitals near major cities to ease the strain on the healthcare system. Wochit

Pennsylvania reported 1,404 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday with 19 new cases in York County, bringing the state total to 8,420, according to the state Department of Health.

York County now has 121 confirmed cases. The state also reported 12 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 102, according to a Friday news release.

York County has also reported one virus-related death. County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed she was notified Wednesday of a death at UPMC Hanover.

There have been 53,695 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

More: UPMC announces potential vaccine as York County reports first coronavirus-related death

More: PennDOT: Work to resume at 'critical' Mount Rose interchange

UPMC on Thursday announced a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus known as "PittCoVacc."

The vaccine, administered through a fingertip-sized patch, was first tested on mice and demonstrated potential to produce sufficient antibodies specific to the novel coronavirus to neutralize it.

Researchers are now waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to approve clinical trials. The vaccine could take up to a year or more to hit the market if it is approved.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concerns that hospitals won't have enough beds, resources or staff to handle patients, particularly in New York City, which has become the outbreak's epicenter in the U.S.

In the best-case scenario, York-area hospitals would need to nearly double the number of beds if 20% of adults were to be infected over the next six months, according to a model created by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with the governor last week signing legislation boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration for the state, freeing up federal aid to bolster mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed indefinitely, and Wolf on Wednesday extended his “state-at-home” order to every county in the state.

As of Friday, confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide broke 1 million, killing more than 55,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 245,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 6,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/03/covid-19-cases-pa-climb-8-400-19-new-cases-york-county/2939650001/