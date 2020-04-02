CLOSE The U.S. government built hundreds of makeshift hospitals near major cities to ease the strain on the healthcare system. Wochit

York County had its first coronavirus-related death as of noon Thursday as confirmed cases in the state jumped to 7,016, the state Department of Health reported.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew by 1,211 over Wednesday, continuing the sharp increase of confirmed cases as community-spread continues and testing capabilities grow. York County had 23 new cases, bringing the total to 102.

With the one death in York and 15 other new virus-related deaths across the state, the death toll rose to 90.

There have been 47,698 patients who have tested negative.

More than 50% of cases are from individuals under the age of 49. Hospitalizations have more prominently affected the older population, though, with 50% coming from those 65-years-old and older.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concerns that hospitals won't have enough beds, resources or staff to handle patients, particularly in New York City, which has become the outbreak's epicenter in the U.S.

In the best case scenario, York-area hospitals would need to nearly double the number of beds if 20% of adults were to be infected over the next six months, according to a model created by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with the governor last week signing legislation boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration for the state, freeing up federal aid to bolster mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed indefinitely, and Wolf on Wednesday extended his “state-at-home” order to every county in the state.

As of Thursday, there had been 963,000 known cases of the coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 49,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 217,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 5,100.

