Although the Olde York Street Fair was scheduled for mid-May, York City has cancelled the event to be proactive amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The annual event was scheduled for May 10 to coincide with Mother's Day. And even though models predict COVID-19 cases will peak in two to four weeks, that doesn't mean the threat will vanish, said Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development.

"At this point, there's a lot of uncertainty with when restrictions will be lifted at the federal, state and local levels," Given said. "So just because of the logistics surrounding an event of this size, it's just in everybody's best interest."

May 10 would have marked the 45th year for the event that brings food, games and handmade goods to downtown York.

Pennsylvania had 5,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths as of noon on Wednesday, representing by far the greatest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

There have been 79 confirmed cases in York County.

