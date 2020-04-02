This is the UPMC logo on the UPMC Building in downtown Pittsburgh,Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday discussed a potential vaccine for COVID-19, Cumberland Times-News in Maryland reported.

Louis Falo, professor and chair of dermatology of the Pitt School of Medicine and UPMC, said a bandage-like patch with micro needles would release a vaccine into the body and produce adequate antibodies to neutralize the virus.

To read the complete story on Cumberland Times News, click here.

