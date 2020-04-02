Report: UPMC discusses possible vaccine for COVID-19
Researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday discussed a potential vaccine for COVID-19, Cumberland Times-News in Maryland reported.
Louis Falo, professor and chair of dermatology of the Pitt School of Medicine and UPMC, said a bandage-like patch with micro needles would release a vaccine into the body and produce adequate antibodies to neutralize the virus.
To read the complete story on Cumberland Times News, click here.
