Gov. Tom Wolf granted an extension on license to carry firearms permits, state police said on Wednesday.

Permits that expired on March 19 or later have been extended to May 30.

The extension is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff's offices, as well as other protective measures being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

    A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

