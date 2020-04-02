Buy Photo York City businessman Marc Unger delivers pizza from Anza's Pizza to York City Fire Station #1, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The pizzeria is showing their support for first responders by providing free pizza this week to the firefighters and police officers as well as local hospitals. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, The York Dispatch)

A Family-run business in York City for nearly 30 years, Anza's Pizza decided during these difficult times to give back to the city that has supported them. Starting earlier this week, the pizzeria is delivering free pizzas to each of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services stations, the York City Police Department and area hospitals.

Marc Unger, owner of XLR8U LLC. teamed up with Anza's Pizza to provide the pizza for city first responders.

"As a father I have surrounded Sage (daughter) with rock stars, cops and trash collectors. One thing they all have in common.... it’s a job.They put their pants on the same way." Unger said in a recent Facebook post saluting city first responders.

"In this time of the world they put themselves at greater risk and work longer hours than normal. They are the first offensive in this battlefield. And in the same turn spend long hours away from their families. For this WE SALUTE YOU!" Unger said.

