A Dover Township couple is one step closer to tying the knot during the coronavirus crisis.

Aaron Oliver, 37, and Ashley Carter, 36, secured their marriage license Wednesday morning through virtual video conferencing with officials from the York County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court office.

The entire process lasted about 20 minutes.

“I read about someone else doing it with the courthouse being closed, and I told (Carter) and she thought it would be a good idea,” Oliver said. “We signed up. It was a pretty easy process.

“And now we're looking forward to an exciting future.”

Oliver and Carter are planning to get married May 16. The wedding very well could be done through video conferencing as well.

“It’s very possible that could happen, it just depends what the situation is in the world then,” Oliver said.

“The more people, the better,” Carter said. “We can adjust to whatever it is we need to do to get our family and friends involved on our big day. It’ll probably be virtual gathering.”

Buy Photo Aaron Oliver, 37, and Ashley Carter, 36, secured their marriage license on Wednesday morning through virtual video conferencing with officials from the York County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court office. (Photo: Ron Musselman, The York DIspatch)

With York County under a stay-at-home order and the York County Judicial Center closed to the public, authorities have opted for video conferencing for both marriage licenses and probate for wills and estates.

A $60 fee is due In advance of the video conference for the marriage license application.

“We have quite a backlog of marriage license appointments at this time every year because people want to get married in the spring and summer,” said Bryan Tate, register of wills/clerk of Orphans’ Court.

“I think this pandemic has heightened the interest of folks and has them moving forward with wedding plans. They are eager to get that marriage license in their hand,” he said.

Tate said his office did a test run on Friday.

He said Brian Ishler and Brittany Tate, of Dillsburg, were the first York County couple to process their marriage license application through video conferencing.

Tate is being assisted by Chief Deputy Clerk of Orphans’ Court Becky Foust and Chief Deputy Register of Wills Kim McPherson.

“We’re doing a few marriage licenses a day and training everybody on the process,” Tate said. “We have a few dozen weddings now we have to get scheduled.

“I’m just glad we’re in a position to be able to help people out during their happy occasion.”

Those interested in scheduling virtual video conferencing appointments for marriage licenses can do so by going to yorkcountypa.gov and clicking on marriage licenses or by calling 717-771-9288. For probate, go to yorkcountypa.gov and click on wills and estates or call 717-771-9607.

Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

