Buy Photo York City Police officer Michael Rykowski checks a locked door at a business on West Philadelphia Street while on patrol Monday, March 23, 2020. He and other police, fire and property management representatives were checking that businesses, schools and organizations were complying with state and city COVID-19 closure orders. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City Police have begun to enforce a stay on evictions that the state Supreme Court implemented last month.

The Wednesday announcement came as struggling businesses have begun to close and layoff employees due to Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses, a move that has left many without paychecks on the first of the month.

“It is the end of the month, but as with the whole world, the end of this month is very different. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, some businesses are closed and many people are out of work due to no fault of their own," the Wednesday release states.

More: COVID-19 Pa. cases jump by nearly 1,000 in a day, 11 new deaths

More: Hundreds could be released from Pa. state prisons under plan to prevent a coronavirus outbreak

The state Supreme Court had already laid the ground rules prohibiting evictions in a mid-March emergency order.

“The Court is aware that the economic consequences of the covid-19 pandemic may cause individuals to suffer a loss of income, which in turn may delay rent payments, mortgage loan payments or the like,” the order stated.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court extended its order until at least April 30, a month longer than it had initially planned.

Landlords who violate the order, per York City's release, are subject to warnings, fines and second-degree misdemeanor charges.

The York County District Attorney's office may also aid with prosecution, the release states.

Pennsylvania had 5,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths as of noon on Wednesday, representing by far the greatest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

There have been 79 confirmed cases in York County.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/01/york-city-enforce-supreme-court-mandated-halt-evictions/5104055002/