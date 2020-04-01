Buy Photo West York Borough Office, 1381 W Poplar Street. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

West York Mayor Bruce Vick on Tuesday ordered a curfew for both children and adults as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

A daytime curfew is in place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all school-aged students, according to a Facebook post.

Also, the nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. normally in place for children has been extended to adults.

Adults still can conduct any life-supporting activities and essential business activities during the curfew, the mayor said.

More: Waiver allows all Pa. schools to provide free meals to children during coronavirus crisis

More: COVID-19 cases in Pa. climb by more than 750, deaths up by 14

Vick said police will be enforcing the orders, and penalties include possible fines.

The borough remains in a state of emergency and has declared a disaster through May 4.

Borough parks also are closed until further notice under Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent stay-at-home order.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/01/west-york-sets-curfew-adults-children-during-coronavirus-crisis/5101745002/