West York sets curfew for adults, children during coronavirus crisis
West York Mayor Bruce Vick on Tuesday ordered a curfew for both children and adults as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
A daytime curfew is in place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all school-aged students, according to a Facebook post.
Also, the nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. normally in place for children has been extended to adults.
Adults still can conduct any life-supporting activities and essential business activities during the curfew, the mayor said.
Vick said police will be enforcing the orders, and penalties include possible fines.
The borough remains in a state of emergency and has declared a disaster through May 4.
Borough parks also are closed until further notice under Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent stay-at-home order.
