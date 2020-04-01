Buy Photo Sheetz on Wednesday announced it is launching a new Kidz Meal Bagz program, which will provide free food to help children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Sheetz on Wednesday announced it is launching a new "Kidz Meal Bagz" program, which will provide free food to help children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal bags will be available starting Thursday at 294 locations, including some in York County, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families should go to one of the Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal, the company said in a news release.

Families will be offered one bag per child, and meals will be available daily while supplies last.

Sheetz said the program will be available for a period of two weeks in six states, at which time the program will be reevaluated based on community need.

For a full list of participating stores, click here.

Schools statewide have been closed since March 16. Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week they will remain closed indefinitely.

