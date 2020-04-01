. (Photo: .)

An employee at the Weis Markets store in Springettsbury Township recently tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

Dennis Curtin said the employee hasn’t worked at the Weis store, located at 2400 E. Market St., or any other store, since March 24.

“As a precaution, one person who worked with the positive-test associate has gone into self-quarantine," Curtin said in a news release.

More: Sheetz offers free meals for children in need during coronavirus pandemic

More: West York sets curfew for adults, children during coronavirus crisis

More: COVID-19 Pa. cases jump by nearly 1,000 in a day, 11 new deaths

Curtin said there have been no reports of additional illnesses at the store.

“We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates,” he said. “Our East Market Street store in York remains a safe place to shop and work.”

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/04/01/employee-weis-store-springettsbury-twp-tests-positive-covid-19/5102961002/