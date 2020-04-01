CLOSE President Donald Trump urged Americans to follow strict social distancing measures. He said the next two weeks could see at least 100,000 deaths from coronavirus in the U.S. Wochit

Pennsylvania had 5,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths as of noon on Wednesday, representing by far the greatest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, the state Department of Health reported.

The new total marks a 962-case increase from Tuesday, with 13 new cases in York County — bringing the county's total to 79. While there haven't been any virus-related deaths in York, there have been 74 throughout the rest of the state, namely in Philadelphia.

There have been 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Positive cases have continued to increase at a rapid pace as community-spread becomes evident and testing capabilities grow.

More than 50% of cases are from individuals under the age of 49. Hospitalizations have more prominently affected the older population, though, with 51% coming from those 65-years-old and older.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concerns that hospitals won't have enough beds and resources to handle patients, particularly in New York City, which has become the outbreak's epicenter in the U.S.

In the best case scenario, York-area hospitals would need to nearly double the number of beds if 20% of adults were to be infected over the next six months, according to a model created by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with the governor on Friday signing legislation boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration for the state, freeing up federal aid to bolster mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed indefinitely, and 33 counties, including York, are under a “stay-at-home” order issued by Wolf.

As of Tuesday, there had been 883,000 known cases of the coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 44,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 190,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases our of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 4,000.

