Waiver allows all Pa. schools to provide free meals to children during coronavirus crisis
The Pennsylvania Department of Education said it has received waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during the coronavirus crisis.
Previously, schools that did not meet area-based free or reduced-price meal eligibility requirements were unable to offer free meals community-wide.
The waiver eases those requirements and helps ensure all children have access to food.
“Schools and community organizations can now use recent and local economic data, including unemployment claims and business closures, to request approval from PDE to qualify as an open meal site,” Vonda Ramp, the Education Department's state director for Child Nutrition Programs, said in a news release on Monday.
“Once approved, they can provide meals to all children in their community, age 18 and under, for free.”
There are already approximately 1,600 food distribution sites across the state, which is expected to increase because of the waiver.
Gov. Tom Wolf has closed all schools "indefinitely" to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
