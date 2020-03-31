CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Education said it has received waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during the coronavirus crisis.

Previously, schools that did not meet area-based free or reduced-price meal eligibility requirements were unable to offer free meals community-wide.

The waiver eases those requirements and helps ensure all children have access to food.

More: York County hospitals preparing for potential staff shortage

More: Wolf: Schools shuttered 'indefinitely'

Buy Photo Chartwell's Dining Service emploee Koren Blythe, left, hands lunches to Chartwell's manager Susan Eckert during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals for students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Eckert is the cafeteria manager at Dallastown High School. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“Schools and community organizations can now use recent and local economic data, including unemployment claims and business closures, to request approval from PDE to qualify as an open meal site,” Vonda Ramp, the Education Department's state director for Child Nutrition Programs, said in a news release on Monday.

“Once approved, they can provide meals to all children in their community, age 18 and under, for free.”

There are already approximately 1,600 food distribution sites across the state, which is expected to increase because of the waiver.

Gov. Tom Wolf has closed all schools "indefinitely" to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Buy Photo Fresh vinyl gloves are at the ready during the school lunch program at Dallastown High School Monday, March 16, 2020. The school district is offering grab-n-go meals to students weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Coronavirus emergency. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/31/waiver-allows-all-pa-schools-provide-free-meals-children-during-coronavirus-crisis/5093175002/