President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Tom Wolf's request to declare Pennsylvania a major disaster as the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

President Donald Trump on Monday approved Gov. Tom Wolf's request to declare Pennsylvania a major disaster area as the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has ordered federal assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19 beginning Jan. 20, the White House said in a news release.

Pennsylvania received an emergency designation as part of a nationwide order in January.

Wolf on Monday extended his orders to close all schools and nonessential businesses until further notice.

