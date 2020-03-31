CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

There were 4,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of noon Tuesday, along with 14 additional virus-related deaths, the state Department of Health reported.

That marks a 756-case increase since Monday, the largest day-to-day increase to date. The statewide death toll rose to 63, the department release states.

York County had 12 additional confirmed cases, bringing the total to 66. There have been no reported deaths in the county.

Although the elderly are said to be the most at-risk, more than 50% of all confirmed patients are under the age of 49.

The elderly do, however, make up many of the patients hospitalized due to the virus, with those 65 years old and older comprising 51% of all hospitalizations.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concerns that hospitals won't have enough beds and resources to handle patients, particularly in New York City, which has become the outbreak's epicenter in the U.S.

In the best case scenario, York-area hospitals would need to nearly double the number of beds if 20% of adults were to be infected over the next six months, according to a model created by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with the governor on Friday signing legislation boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration for the state, freeing up federal aid to bolster mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed indefinitely, and 26 counties, including York, are under a “stay-at-home” order issued by Wolf.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials also continue to enforce Wolf’s order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses.

The business closures have caused a spike in applications for unemployment benefits, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.

The department has received more than 840,000 applications for unemployment benefits since March 15 alone, the most in the country.

The department does not yet have county-level data.

As of Tuesday, there had been 803,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 39,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 164,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases our of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 3,100.

