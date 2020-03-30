CLOSE The United States' leading infectious-disease expert says the US will see "millions of cases" of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths. Wochit

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania climbed to 4,087 as of noon Monday, the state Department of Health reported.

There were 693 additional cases since Sunday, with the statewide death toll rising to 48, an increase of 10, according to the department's news release. There have been 33,777 negative tests.

York County saw an increase of 11 cases, bringing the total up to 54. There have still been no deaths, according to the state data.

WellSpan Health on Sunday reported that one of its hospitals had a coronavirus-related death, but it was unclear in which county that occurred.

At least 51% of confirmed cases are individuals under the age of 49, according to department data. However, 49% of hospitalizations have been those 65 years old and older.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concern that hospitals won't have enough beds and resources to handle patients, particularly in New York City, which has become the outbreak's epicenter in the U.S.

In the best case scenario, York-area hospitals would need to nearly double the number of beds if a 20% of adults were to be infected over the next six months, according to a model created by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers have taken steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, on Friday signing legislation boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed at least until early April, and 22 counties, including York, are under a “stay-at-home” order issued by Wolf.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials also continue to enforce Wolf’s order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses, which he issued last week.

The state Department of Labor and Industry has received more than 700,000 applications for unemployment benefits since March 15 alone, according to officials.

The department does not yet have county-level data.

As of Monday, there had been 741,000 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 35,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 143,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. — the most confirmed cases our of any other country in the world — with the death toll exceeding 2,500.

