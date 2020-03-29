CLOSE

Several York County philanthropic groups have developed a COVID-19 response fund to support the nonprofit organizations working to assist the community during this time of pandemic. 

The $100,000 endowment was provided by York County Community Foundation, which partnered with United Way of York County and other philanthropic groups to set up the response fund.

Jane Conover, president and CEO of YCCF, said by collaborating with several organizations, they are able to "strategically and rapidly" deploy collective resources to meet the immediate demands for basics like food and housing.

"As community needs evolve over the next months, we will adapt the grant-making focus as well,” Conover said in a news release. “The Community Foundation knows that in times of need, York Countians step up to support each other."

While no grant applications are being accepted, recipients are being identified by surveying and engaging with nonprofit and government agencies that have responded to the effects of coronavirus.

A community advisory committee will also be formed to provide input on the priority needs and will include representatives from local agencies, health and human service sector experts and representatives from the community, according to the news release. 

"The York County COVID-19 Response Fund will initially focus on supporting nonprofit agencies with the greatest capacity to provide food and shelter to the most vulnerable residents," the release reads.

Additional donations for the response fund are from the W. Dale Brougher Foundation, the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation, the Kinsley Foundation, the Powder Mill Foundation and the J. William Warehime Foundation.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

