In response to the growing need during the coronavirus pandemic, the York County Food Bank has secured a second larger facility in Springettsbury Township, where it will hold its first food distribution Tuesday.

The new facility, located at 1094 Haines Road and provided by Kinsley Properties, will enable the York County Food Bank to meet the increased need for food in the community, a news release reads.

The York County Food Bank is experiencing an "unprecedented challenge" as it is preparing to support those who may now be facing hunger as a result of lost hours, wages or jobs as a result of increasing cases of COVID-19, officials said.

“This new facility is a game changer for us,” said Jennifer Brillhart, the food bank's CEO and president. “We will now be able to fully serve the growing numbers that are in need of food assistance in York County."

Brillhart added that the larger space will let volunteers safely pack emergency food boxes and better accommodate a larger volume of people who require the food bank's services while following social distancing guidelines.

Food bank distributions will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the new location, at 1094 Haines Road, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at its main location, located 254 W Princess St.

At distributions, free emergency food boxes will be provided to each household containing three to four meals. Each household will also receive fresh and frozen items that include meat, dairy and produce, according to the news release.

