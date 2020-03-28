CLOSE

Southern York County School District elementary school teachers formed a vehicle caravan and drove through the area to wave to students who they haven't seen since the school closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. York Dispatch

York County parks will be closed at least through April 6 to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Park gates were closed Friday after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for York County residents due to the growing pandemic.

“While it is practically impossible to close the entire park system, we want to do our best to limit the number of people using our parks to encourage social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” York County spokesman Mark Walters said in a news release.

West Manchester Township has placed signs at the basketball courts at Dunedin Park on Hanover Road, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, March 23, 2020. All courts, play structures and swing sets at township parks are now closed. John A. Pavoncello photo
West Manchester Township has placed signs at the basketball courts at Dunedin Park on Hanover Road, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, March 23, 2020. All courts, play structures and swing sets at township parks are now closed. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Signs announce the closing of playground equipment at John Rudy Park. Several York area townships and boroughs have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Signs announce the closing of playground equipment at John Rudy Park. Several York area townships and boroughs have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Several York area townships and boroughs, including York Township Parks, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Several York area townships and boroughs, including York Township Parks, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Several York area townships and boroughs, including York Township Parks, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Several York area townships and boroughs, including York Township Parks, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Several York area townships and boroughs, including West York Borough, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Several York area townships and boroughs, including West York Borough, have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Signs announcing the closure of playgrounds at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. Several York area townships and boroughs have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Signs announcing the closure of playgrounds at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. Several York area townships and boroughs have closed playgrounds in their public parks, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    According to the release:

    • Park bathrooms are locked.
    • John Rudy Park Administrative Office is closed to public walk-ins.
    • Nixon Park Nature Center closed.
    • All activities with 10 or more people have been canceled through April, including pavilion rentals and closure of all soccer and softball fields.
    • All playgrounds are closed.
    • Nature Play areas at Nixon Park and Rocky Ridge are closed.
    • The rear parking lot at John Rudy, including Canine Meadows, is closed.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8

