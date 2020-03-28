CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

WellSpan Health has opened numerous care locations in the region dedicated to providing non-emergency care for COVID-19 patients, including one in York Township.

Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit one of the following locations for non-emergency treatment of health concerns:

WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine, 2050 S. Queen St., York Township, will provide primary care services for children and all adults at this site. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Adams Health Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 1000 Norland Ave., Chambersburg. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

WellSpan Urgent Care, 101 Airport Road, Lititz. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Buy Photo A swab kit for COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The testing site is drive up only and candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The following locations are scheduled to open on Monday:

WellSpan Family Medicine , Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WellSpan Shippensburg Health Campus, 97 Progress Blvd., Shippensburg. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or a combination of all three, are asked to call their primary care provider, WellSpan said in a news release.

More: Now it's official: York County residents under stay-at-home order

More: COVID-19 cases in Pa. break 2,000, 6 new deaths

Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641.

York County was placed under a stay-at-home order Friday night and it will last until April 6.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/28/wellspan-opens-non-emergency-care-locations-covid-19-patients/2932372001/