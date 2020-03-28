WellSpan opens non-emergency care locations for COVID-19 patients
VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch
WellSpan Health has opened numerous care locations in the region dedicated to providing non-emergency care for COVID-19 patients, including one in York Township.
Patients who have no emergent health needs and are either confirmed or suspected by a health care provider to have COVID-19 can visit one of the following locations for non-emergency treatment of health concerns:
- WellSpan OB/GYN and WellSpan Pediatric Medicine, 2050 S. Queen St., York Township, will provide primary care services for children and all adults at this site. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- WellSpan Adams Health Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- WellSpan Urgent Care, 1000 Norland Ave., Chambersburg. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
- WellSpan Urgent Care, 101 Airport Road, Lititz. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
The following locations are scheduled to open on Monday:
- WellSpan Family Medicine , Cross Keys, 2900 Carlisle St., New Oxford. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- WellSpan Shippensburg Health Campus, 97 Progress Blvd., Shippensburg. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Patients who may be experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or a combination of all three, are asked to call their primary care provider, WellSpan said in a news release.
More: Now it's official: York County residents under stay-at-home order
More: COVID-19 cases in Pa. break 2,000, 6 new deaths
Individuals who do not have a primary care provider, or need additional information, are encouraged to call WellSpan’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 855-851-3641.
York County was placed under a stay-at-home order Friday night and it will last until April 6.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments