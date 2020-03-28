Buy Photo All driver’s and photo license centers remained closed for counter service until further notice. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended expiration dates for various services amid the coronavirus crisis.

PennDOT said on Friday expiration dates have been extended to May 31 for driver licenses, identification cards, learner’s permits, persons with disability placards, vehicle registrations and safety/emission inspections.

All driver’s and photo license centers remain closed for counter service until further notice.

Individuals can access the state’s driver and vehicles services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

