York City's mission to spread the word about the importance of the U.S. Census hasn't come to a halt despite confirmed COVID-19 cases spiking in Pennsylvania.

Instead, officials and organizers lobbying for residents to take the questionnaire that determines legislative representation and municipal funding have shifted their operations to a virtual approach — something that does come with some draw backs.

“I believe it is harder in terms of reaching people one on one, having that personal engagement," said Ricky Quintero, the mayor's executive assistant heading Census initiatives. "Social media cannot equate to how it can be in person"

The effects of the virus — which had infected more than 2,200 and contributed to the deaths of 22 in the state as of Friday at noon — have left those involved having to get creative and visual with their outreach efforts.

The city on Friday was slated to solidify its online efforts in an informational campaign outlining the Census' importance through the area's "complete county committee," a partnership with York County and local organizations.

The campaign includes dispersing information through graphics on social media.

"It’s going to be the basics of the Census. Why the census is important, some of the ways an effective count would help the municipalities and to encourage the fact that over $2,000 per person could be lost if they don't participate," Quintero said.

The U.S. Census Bureau has made changes to its schedule to compensate for the effects of the coronavirus.

For example, Americans now have until Aug. 14 to respond via mail, phone or online instead of the initial due date at the end of July.

Those on the ground, though, are acting as if the due date hasn't changed.

CASA, an immigrant-advocacy organization, knocked on more than 4,500 doors and had 686 individuals sign pledge cards prior to March 10 in the York area alone.

Since having to switch to online methods in mid-March, members have made more than 1,700 calls.

“It’s very effective,” said Evelyn Blanco, an organizer with York City’s CASA branch. “Not just the convenience from working from home, but the amount of conversation is super high. A lot of people are picking up the phone and they really want to talk.”

CASA's work has been especially important, officials say, as census participation among the immigrant population has historically been very low.

That's mostly because some immigrants are hesitant to interact with the government due to their immigration status, with others under the wrong impression that their status would prevent them from being counted.

