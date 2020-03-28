CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus symptoms and who is at risk York Dispatch

There are now 2,751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, continuing the steep upward trajectory, the state Department of Health reported at noon Saturday.

There were 533 new positive tests from the day before as expanded testing capabilities continue to uncover cases at an increased rate. All individuals are either in isolation or being treated at the hospital.

The state's death toll is now up to 34 and all have been adult patients, officials said.

York County, one of 56 counties with confirmed cases, reported eight new cases, bringing the total to 37 since the outbreak began. There have been no reported virus-related deaths.

There are 25,254 patients who have tested negative, officials said.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe."

Most of the patients hospitalized are 25 to 49 years old, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths, officials said.

There have been 316 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania since March 6.

Of the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are ages 4 or younger;

Less than 1% are ages 5 to 12;

1% are ages 13 to 18;

Nearly 11% are ages 19 to 24;

39% are ages 25 to 49;

Nearly 28% are ages 50 to 64; and

19% are ages 65 or older.

Buy Photo Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

