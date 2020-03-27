Buy Photo Children play at Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City has implemented several restrictions at its parks as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spike statewide.

Effective immediately, playground equipment, skateboarding facilities and basketball courts will be closed to the public, according to a Friday news release. Parks themselves, however, will remain open to encourage exercise and activity.

Amid school and businesses closures mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf, the city has seen increased gatherings at skate parks, the release states.

"Restricting access to playground equipment is important as children could potentially be exposed to coronavirus on hard surfaces through increased gathering, and through high-contact sports," the release states.

Per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city has urged residents to stay 6 feet apart to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

As of noon Thursday, the state Department of Health reported there were 1,687 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, with 21 cases in York County.

There have been 16 virus-related deaths in the state, none of which have been reported in York.

