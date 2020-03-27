CLOSE Etters-area friends carpool it on a liquor run to Maryland. Pennsylvania state-run spirits outlets are shuttered due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak. They say it's a 45-minute trip, one way. York Dispatch

Kelly Viola and her friends had a now-common Pennsylvania problem — their liquor cabinets were empty.

Since Pennsylvania closed its wine and spirits outlets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the four women found the closest place to get booze was Maryland Line Wine & Spirits, just over the state border in Parkton, Maryland.

Maryland has opted to keep its liquor stores in operation.

“It was a girls' run today — just a bunch of girlfriends and we just decided to make a road trip,” Viola said of the 45-minute drive from their homes in the Etters area.

They weren’t the first Keystone Staters to get the idea.

The majority of cars in the parking lot of the small package store had Pennsylvania plates on a recent afternoon.

Buy Photo Julie Widmayer, left, and Leigh Reigle, both of the Etters area, shop during a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The women and 2 other friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Bearing shopping lists, credit cards and armfuls of loose bottles, it took the group about 10 minutes to find their booty and check out, carrying spirits to their vehicle in case boxes.

Viola said she and her friends would do it again if needed.

“We all stick together,” she said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/27/pennsylvania-problem-crossing-maryland-line-liquor/2914719001/