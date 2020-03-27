CLOSE

Etters-area friends carpool it on a liquor run to Maryland. Pennsylvania state-run spirits outlets are shuttered due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak. They say it's a 45-minute trip, one way. York Dispatch

Kelly Viola and her friends had a now-common Pennsylvania problem — their liquor cabinets were empty.

Since Pennsylvania closed its wine and spirits outlets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the four women found the closest place to get booze was Maryland Line Wine & Spirits, just over the state border in Parkton, Maryland.

PHOTOS: Yorkers cross the line for liquor sales
From left, Julie Widmayer, Amanda Houtz and Leigh Reigle, all from the Etters area, make a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Vicki Hoover of Red Lion shops for alcohol at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Julie Widmayer of Fairview Township shops for alcohol at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She and a group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Julie Widmayer of Fairview Township checks a purchase with a friend across the store as she shops for alcohol at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She and a group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Vicki Hoover of Red Lion shops for alcohol at theMaryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kristi Why of Spring Grove makes a purchase at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Julie Widmayer, left, and Leigh Reigle, both of the Etters area, shop during a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The women and 2 other friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
A selection of wine, beer and liquor is available at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
From left, Leigh Reigle, Julie Widmayer and Kelly Viola, all from the Etters area, prepare to check out after a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The group of friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Leigh Reigle, left, holds the door for Julie Widmayer, both of the Etters area, during a liquor run at Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The store is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The women and 2 other friends carpooled for the 45-minute trip to the liquor store, which is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Maryland Line Wine & Spirits Wednesday, March 25, 2020, is experiencing an influx of Pennsylvania shoppers after the state's liquor stores have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The liquor store is located just south of the state line in Parkton, Md. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Maryland has opted to keep its liquor stores in operation.

    “It was a girls' run today — just a bunch of girlfriends and we just decided to make a road trip,” Viola said of the 45-minute drive from their homes in the Etters area.

    They weren’t the first Keystone Staters to get the idea.

    The majority of cars in the parking lot of the small package store had Pennsylvania plates on a recent afternoon.

    Bearing shopping lists, credit cards and armfuls of loose bottles, it took the group about 10 minutes to find their booty and check out, carrying spirits to their vehicle in case boxes.

    Viola said she and her friends would do it again if needed.

    “We all stick together,” she said.

