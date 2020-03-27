A Pennsylvania problem: Crossing the (Maryland) line for liquor
Etters-area friends carpool it on a liquor run to Maryland. Pennsylvania state-run spirits outlets are shuttered due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak. They say it's a 45-minute trip, one way. York Dispatch
Kelly Viola and her friends had a now-common Pennsylvania problem — their liquor cabinets were empty.
Since Pennsylvania closed its wine and spirits outlets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the four women found the closest place to get booze was Maryland Line Wine & Spirits, just over the state border in Parkton, Maryland.
Maryland has opted to keep its liquor stores in operation.
“It was a girls' run today — just a bunch of girlfriends and we just decided to make a road trip,” Viola said of the 45-minute drive from their homes in the Etters area.
They weren’t the first Keystone Staters to get the idea.
The majority of cars in the parking lot of the small package store had Pennsylvania plates on a recent afternoon.
Bearing shopping lists, credit cards and armfuls of loose bottles, it took the group about 10 minutes to find their booty and check out, carrying spirits to their vehicle in case boxes.
Viola said she and her friends would do it again if needed.
“We all stick together,” she said.
