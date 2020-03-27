Buy Photo St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church is shown in Dallastown, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg will not hold public Masses for Palm Sunday, Holy Week or Easter amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bishop Ronald Gainer said on Thursday.

“Please know the impact of this announcement is not lost on me. I too am deeply hurting by not being able to gather with the faithful for the celebration of Mass,” Gainer said in a statement. “Although we cannot come together for public Masses during this holiest time of year, our priests will celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses.

“Many of our Parishes are live streaming these Masses and I encourage the faithful to participate in Mass through these online means.”

On March 17, Gainer suspended all daily and weekend Masses for Catholics in the diocese.

