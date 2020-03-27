Fire destroys two barns in York County, damage estimated at $500K-$600K
Two barns located on adjacent properties and owned by brothers were destroyed in an early-morning fire in southern York County.
Capt. Doug Dorer, of the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland, estimated the damage of the two barns in Manheim Township to be “between $500,000 and $600,000.”
He said no one was injured in the barn fires, which occurred in the area of the 5000 block of Lineboro Road, near the Maryland state line.
Dorer also said all livestock was removed safely.
“The fires were on adjacent properties, about 300 or 400 yards apart,” Dorer said. “We got alerted to the initial barn fire just outside of town around 2 a.m. and we were battling it when someone turned around and noticed the other barn on fire about 20 minutes later.
“Both were pretty much a total loss,” he added.
Dorer said the first fire involved a historical barn that had some hay and farm machinery inside. He said the second barn had livestock inside, as well as some hay.
“Fortunately, some of our members were able to make it down to the barn and they were able to run the livestock out safely,” he said.
A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fires, Dorer said.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
