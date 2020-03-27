Crews are battling a fire involving two barns in York County. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

Two barns located on adjacent properties and owned by brothers were destroyed in an early-morning fire in southern York County.

Capt. Doug Dorer, of the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland, estimated the damage of the two barns in Manheim Township to be “between $500,000 and $600,000.”

He said no one was injured in the barn fires, which occurred in the area of the 5000 block of Lineboro Road, near the Maryland state line.

Dorer also said all livestock was removed safely.

Buy Photo A group talks at a barn located in the 5000 block of Lineboro Road in Manhiem Township which burned early Friday, March 27, 2020. A barn at an adjacent property also was destroyed at approximately the same time. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“The fires were on adjacent properties, about 300 or 400 yards apart,” Dorer said. “We got alerted to the initial barn fire just outside of town around 2 a.m. and we were battling it when someone turned around and noticed the other barn on fire about 20 minutes later.

“Both were pretty much a total loss,” he added.

Dorer said the first fire involved a historical barn that had some hay and farm machinery inside. He said the second barn had livestock inside, as well as some hay.

“Fortunately, some of our members were able to make it down to the barn and they were able to run the livestock out safely,” he said.

A state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fires, Dorer said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Buy Photo A firefighter walks past a barn located in the 5000 block of Lineboro Road in Manhiem Township which burned early Friday, March 27, 2020. A barn at an adjacent property also was destroyed at approximately the same time. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/27/crews-battling-fire-involving-two-barns-york-county/2923945001/