The Sheetz convenience store chain said Wednesday it is giving its store employees a raise of $3 per hour in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the raise will be given to approximately 17,000 employees.

Sheetz, headquartered in Altoona, Blair County, said the pay raise is retroactive from March 13 and will run through April 23.

“This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time,” Travis Sheetz, President & COO, said in a news release.

Also on Wednesday, Rutter’s gave its hourly workers a $2 an hour pay increase in wake of the virus. The convenience store chain is based in Manchester Township.

