Primanti Bros. locations throughout Pennsylvania. Including the one in York Township, are giving away one free beer on Thursday to every customer who places a takeout order.

“It’s been nearly two weeks at home,” company spokesman Adam Golomb said in a news release. “I need a beer. You need a beer. So, we’re giving away that beer.”

Gov. Tom Wolf last week ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to suspend dine-in services during the coronavirus outbreak, but allowed businesses offering carry-out, delivery and drive-through food and beverage to continue to operate.

Pittsburgh-based Primanti's said anyone over the age of 21 who orders by phone or online and picks it up Thursday is eligible for one free 12-ounce, unopened beer while supplies last.

The York Township restaurant is located at 2151 S Queen St., and can be reached at 717-900-1996. It opens at 11 a.m., according to its website.

Customers can choose between Bud, Bud Light, Coors Light, IC Light, Iron City, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite or Yuengling, the company said.

Those picking up orders are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and call the restaurant for curbside service when they arrive.

Primanti’s did a free beer promotion for Leap Day last month and gave away about 5,000 beers, officials said.

