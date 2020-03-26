. (Photo: Ted Shaffrey / AP)

Small businesses in Pennsylvania impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for low-interest loans.

The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program will feature a low interest rate, no application fees and payments and interest waived during the first year of the loan, state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said in a news release.

Loans of up to $100,000 will be available for small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees to use as working capital.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday $60 million has been set aside for the loans.

For more information on the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, click here.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

