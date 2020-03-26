Low-interest loans available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
Small businesses in Pennsylvania impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for low-interest loans.
The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program will feature a low interest rate, no application fees and payments and interest waived during the first year of the loan, state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said in a news release.
More: Primanti Bros. in York Twp. offering free beer Thursday with takeout order
More: Sheetz boosts pay to $3 per hour for store employees during coronavirus crisis
Loans of up to $100,000 will be available for small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees to use as working capital.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday $60 million has been set aside for the loans.
For more information on the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, click here.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments