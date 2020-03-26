Buy Photo REAL ID-Compliant Driver's License Submitted photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

President Donald Trump said earlier this week the Oct. 1 deadline for obtaining a Real ID card would be delayed again after the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the new deadline has been pushed back a year to Oct. 1, 2021.

"Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline," acting secretary Chad Wolf said in a news release.

Congress initially passed the Real ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, but it received pushback from states including Pennsylvania, Maine and South Carolina, which delayed the official rollout of the act's enforcement for years.

Real ID eventually will be required of all U.S. residents to board domestic flights and access many military installations. A passport or other federal identification will also be acceptable.

Pennsylvania residents who want a Real ID must provide proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate, if they received their first Pennsylvania drivers’ license before September 2003.

