Pennsylvania had 560 additional cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths as of Thursday at noon, bringing the total to 1,687, the state Department of Health reported.

York County saw one additional case but is yet to report a death. There have been 21 confirmed cases in York County.

The statewide increase in confirmed cases is by far surpassed any other on day-over-day spike since the beginning of the outbreak. There are now 48 counties that have confirmed cases, with 16 total deaths, the release states.

There are 16,441 patients who have tested negative.

Severe spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide have caused concern that hospitals won't have enough beds and resources to handle patients, particularly in New York, which has become an epicenter for U.S. cases.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said Thursday that based on his briefings with health officials, hospitals have backup plans to provide more beds and space for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

It’s more likely that hospitals will have a shortage of equipment, supplies and healthcare workers during a patient surge, he said.

That scenario would become more likely if York County’s cases continue to double every two to three days, he said.

“To my knowledge we are still in pretty good shape, but you know, if you call me in an hour and a half I might have a different answer for you,” Helfrich said.

Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute have estimated that if Americans act quickly to mitigate the spread, the infection rate among adults will remain around 20%, ProPublica reported.

Even that low estimate could be bad news for York-area patients.

Under that model, hospitals in the York region would need to nearly double their amount of beds to handle patients if that estimated number of infections would take place over the next six months.

The amount of beds still wouldn't be enough if 20% of adults were infected over the next year, according to the model.

Hospital officials have said that they began preparing in January for an outbreak after talks with state health officials.

Hospitals are expected to get some relief after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a $2 trillion stimulus package meant to boost the tanking economy and aid those on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among a vast number of provisions in the legislation that the House is expected to consider on Friday, it would appropriate $100 billion to hospitals, The New York Times reported.

State lawmakers are also considering boosting funding for health care facilities by $50 million.

Meanwhile, schools across the state are slated to be closed until early April, and an increasing amount of counties hardest-hit by COVID-19 are on “stay-at-home” orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Those counties are Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania State Police and York City officials also continue to enforce Wolf’s order to close all "non-life-sustaining" businesses, which he issued last week.

Life-sustaining businesses exempted under Thursday's order include hospitals, pharmacies, food production and farming, the postal service, gas stations and grocery stores.

Wolf has, however, eased restrictions for some businesses such as gun stores, some law firms and those who prepare taxes.

Bars and restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery.

Buy Photo COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available outside of WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The move still prompted a spike in unemployment claims, a nationwide trend exemplifying widespread economic fallout as states attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The state Department of Labor and Industry received 650,000 claims since March 15 alone, according to officials

As of Thursday, there had been 491,600 known cases of coronavirus worldwide, killing more than 22,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 69,000 cases had been confirmed in the U.S., with the death toll exceeding 1,000.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

