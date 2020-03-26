Buy Photo LOGO police fire (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the elderly Windsor Township couple who died Wednesday in a murder-suicide.

Robert Heard, 83, shot his wife, 80-year-old Carol, in the head before turning the gun on himself, the coroner’s office stated in a Thursday news release.

Their bodies were discovered around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. At the scene, police and the coroner’s office learned the couple had been having health issues, the release notes.

Robert Heard’s death was ruled a suicide, and Carol Heard’s death as a homicide. There will be no autopsies, the coroner’s office stated.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/03/26/coroners-office-identifies-elderly-windsor-township-couple-dead-murder-suicide/2923206001/