A Department of Public Works worker places a closed sign near an entrance to a playground at an elementary school, in Walpole, Mass., Friday, March 20, 2020, out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: AP Photo/Steven Senne)

York Township officials said they have closed all playgrounds, pavilions, basketball courts and tennis/pickleball courts in an effort to minimize exposure to coronavirus.

“We appreciate your patience during this time as we continue to make our parks a safe place for everyone,” the township said in a Facebook post.

York Township officials said not to use its parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms related to the virus.

West York also said the borough's public parks are closed until further notice to decrease exposure to COVID-19.

West York has been operating under a 30-day state of emergency since March 12.

Elsewhere:

On Wednesday, officials said all playgrounds in York County Parks are closed until further notice. Canine Meadows also is closed.

West Manchester Township said its parks remain open, but the basketball courts, play structures and swing sets have been closed. "We encourage people to get out and exercise and use the open space," the township said in a Facebook post Monday.

Facilities at Pennsylvania’s parks and forests, including those in York County, will remain closed until the end of April, state officials said Monday. Campgrounds, cabins and overnight accommodations, as well as restrooms, visitor's centers and public programs, are closed. Trails, open spaces and parking areas remain available for hiking and other limited recreation, officials said.

