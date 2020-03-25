CLOSE VIDEO: How long does the coronavirus lasts on surfaces? York Dispatch

North York-based candy maker Wolfgang Confectioners is looking to hire at least 40 new employees to meet increased demands for its chocolate products created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's really the whole supply chain of food that is being sold in grocery stores, in that there is a higher demand with everything going on," said Sarah Lanphier, Wolfgang's director of business development.

While Wolfgang Confectioners, located at 50 E. 4th Ave., hasn't been hit as hard as toilet paper or hand sanitizer manufacturers, Lanphier said the company's goal of hiring more employees is to maintain existing orders and ship them out faster.

Wolfgang Confectioners general production employees work at the Loganville facility in a file photo. According to a facebook post, Friday, March 20, 2020, the company is seeking new workers "due to the increased demand and need to restock store shelves."

Right now, they're hiring roughly 30 to 40 people to work in general production and machine operations. Interested candidates can apply from the company's website.

Lanphier said that prior to the coronavirus spreading to the United States, Wolfgang Confectioners was already looking to hire a number of employees and that workers hired during the coronavirus outbreak will not be short-term after the virus dwindles.

Due to school closures, several current employees have struggled with maintaining a job and caring for their children.

And though some members of staff have needed to take time of work, Lanphier said she has worked with employees to meet their needs by offering alternative work schedules.

Wolfgang Confectioners general production employees work at the Loganville facility in a file photo. According to a Facebook post, Monday, March 20, 2020, the company is seeking new workers "due to the increased demand and need to restock store shelves."

While Wolfgang Confectioners hasn't experienced huge delays, one of the biggest challenges for the company is maintaining a regular supply of packaging materials, which primary come from countries like China, Lanphier said.

"Typically we do buy in advance so we have months of inventory right now, but we're continuing to monitor it," Lanphier said of how the company would handle a shortage of package supplies.

Wolfgang Confectioners, a chocolate confections company, produces a range of chocolate candy products for its own brand and does work for other chocolate companies.

"We're just taking it one day at a time like everyone else," Lanphier said. "We just need a lot of people to produce a lot of items we make just to keep everything flowing."

